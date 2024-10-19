Home invasion led to pursuit, shooting between resident, suspects, police say

A home invasion in South Fulton that led to a vehicle pursuit and shootout involving a resident and multiple suspects ended with at least one person injured Friday afternoon, police said.

It all began at a home in the 4700 block of Brookwood View, just north of South Fulton Parkway, around 4 p.m., when an “unknown number of armed individuals” entered the house and began taking items, officials confirmed. The suspects fled in a vehicle, and the resident then pursued them in his own vehicle, according to authorities.

The pursuit ended in a crash, but police did not specify whether the two cars collided. This was followed by an exchange of gunfire between the resident and the suspects, and officials said the resident shot one of the suspects.