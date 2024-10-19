Crime & Public Safety

Home invasion led to pursuit, shooting between resident, suspects, police say

An “unknown number of armed individuals” are accused of breaking into a South Fulton home
Multiple armed suspects are accused of breaking into a home on Brookwood View, South Fulton police said.
By
1 hour ago

A home invasion in South Fulton that led to a vehicle pursuit and shootout involving a resident and multiple suspects ended with at least one person injured Friday afternoon, police said.

It all began at a home in the 4700 block of Brookwood View, just north of South Fulton Parkway, around 4 p.m., when an “unknown number of armed individuals” entered the house and began taking items, officials confirmed. The suspects fled in a vehicle, and the resident then pursued them in his own vehicle, according to authorities.

The pursuit ended in a crash, but police did not specify whether the two cars collided. This was followed by an exchange of gunfire between the resident and the suspects, and officials said the resident shot one of the suspects.

The injured suspect was able to flee through a wooded area and stumbled upon a home under construction on Inkberry Drive, less than a mile from the initial incident location. Two construction workers told police that the suspect approached them and asked to wash his hands.

The suspect was eventually found by officers hiding in a closet inside the home, officials added.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, and police said they are still trying to locate the other suspects.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

