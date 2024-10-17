Breaking: Developer chosen to demolish Atlanta Medical Center for new mixed-use project
2 teens found fatally shot in Douglasville parking lot

Robert Deleon, 19, and Beatriz Vega, 17, were found in a car at 3253 West Stewart Mill Road suffering from gunshot wounds that later proved fatal.

1 hour ago

Two teenagers died after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car in Douglasville over the weekend.

Robert Deleon, 19, and Beatriz Vega, 17, were found in a car at 3253 West Stewart Mill Road early Sunday morning, the Douglas sheriff’s office said. The address corresponds to an overflow parking lot for a nearby Chick-fil-A at the corner of Bill Arp and West Stewart Mill roads.

Deputies initially responded to the scene after getting an automated crash alert from one of the teens’ iPhones but found no evidence of a crash. Instead, deputies found Deleon and Vega suffering from gunshot wounds in the front seat of a car, the sheriff’s office said. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The area where Deleon and Vega were found is just off a busy section of Bill Arp Road near restaurants, shopping and grocery stores. A preschool is located across the street from the overflow parking lot where the teens were shot.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Michael Aziz at maziz@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or by calling 770-920-3923.

