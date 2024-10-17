2 teens found fatally shot in Douglasville parking lot

Two teenagers died after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a car in Douglasville over the weekend.

Robert Deleon, 19, and Beatriz Vega, 17, were found in a car at 3253 West Stewart Mill Road early Sunday morning, the Douglas sheriff’s office said. The address corresponds to an overflow parking lot for a nearby Chick-fil-A at the corner of Bill Arp and West Stewart Mill roads.

Deputies initially responded to the scene after getting an automated crash alert from one of the teens’ iPhones but found no evidence of a crash. Instead, deputies found Deleon and Vega suffering from gunshot wounds in the front seat of a car, the sheriff’s office said. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.