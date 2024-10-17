No charges for VA officer who killed veteran at DeKalb emergency room

Explore VA confirms man killed in emergency room was a veteran

According to the DA, Smith eventually followed a hospital employee into a separate room and advanced at them with the knife. At that point, an officer who feared for the employee’s life shot Smith, fatally wounding him despite officers and medical personnel immediately providing first aid.

Boston described Smith’s death as a tragedy but also said the officer was justified in his use of force.

“Mr. Smith’s death is a painful reminder of the struggles our veterans face, even long after their service officially ends. We grieve with his family and offer them our deepest condolences,” Boston said.

According to the DA, she and her staff met with Smith’s family and walked them through their decision not to charge the officer involved. They reviewed video of the shooting with his family members, including body-worn camera footage from the officers, and explained the details of the case.

The GBI conducted an independent investigation of the shooting and turned over its results to the DeKalb DA’s office. The investigation included an autopsy of Smith’s body by the DeKalb medical examiner.