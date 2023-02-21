X
Cops: Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man in downtown Atlanta in 2022

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office



Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A suspect was arrested Tuesday nearly five months after police say he shot and killed a man in downtown Atlanta.

Keiontay Davis, 25, is facing a murder charge after Atlanta police said gunfire was exchanged between two groups in the Hotel District near the Children’s Museum of Atlanta on Sept. 27.

Officers received a report around 4:30 p.m. that day about two people arriving at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle after being shot, police said in a news release. The shooting happened on Baker Street at Williams Street.

Police said one victim was alert, but a second was in critical condition. Four days later, the department’s homicide unit learned one of the victims died from his injuries, leading the case to be investigated as a homicide. He was identified as 26-year-old Jaquavious Wilson by the Fulton County medical examiner.

Davis was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unclear if the other victim was also shot by Davis. Police said he was one of the suspects charged in the shooting case, without elaborating.




