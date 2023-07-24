Cherokee County man, 70, accused of shooting, killing wife

BreakingNews
A 70-year-old Cherokee County man has been arrested in the shooting death of his wife early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Charles “Terry” Collins faces murder and other charges in connection with the death of 63-year-old Deborah Collins, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported at a home on Raven Drive at around 2:30 a.m. When deputies and Holly Springs police officers arrived, Charles Collins confronted them at the front door, the sheriff’s office said. Officers said they repeatedly demanded that he drop the firearm, but he retreated into the home. Eventually, he walked out the back door, which is where he was arrested without incident.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies then entered the home and found Deborah Collins on the floor with a gunshot wound, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting. It remains under investigation.

In addition to felony murder and malice murder charges, Charles Collins faces charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Cherokee County jail without bond.

