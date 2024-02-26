Cam Newton reportedly involved in brawl at Atlanta football event

“All we can confirm is that a third party rented the BEST Academy athletic field and hosted the event. Atlanta Police provided on site security at the request of the third party,” Atlanta Public Schools spokesman Seth Coleman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While it’s unclear what started the brawl, several videos appeared to show Newton and two men holding onto each other near a tent at the inaugural event, as someone comes from behind and punches him from behind.

Newton, who was listed as 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 245 pounds during his playing days, is captured trying to fend off several people as the brawl continues toward a nearby fence. Staff members and a police officer are then seen breaking up the fight.

Users on social media claimed that he was fending off members of “TSP Crew,” or TopShelf Performance, a team that was playing in the tournament. Newton’s C1N 7v7 15-and-under team won the championship at the event.

Atlanta police declined to comment on Sunday.

Newton last played in the NFL in 2021 as a member of the Panthers, the team that took him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. In 2015, he led Carolina to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance, but lost to the Denver Broncos squad led by its dominant defense and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

He teased back in January on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that he would only return to league action if it was with the Falcons in his hometown of Atlanta.

