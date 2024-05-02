Crime & Public Safety

1 detained after shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex

The shooting happened inside a unit at the ARIUM Lenox Park apartments, which is just south of Peachtree Road, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
30 minutes ago

A person was detained Thursday after a man was shot inside a Brookhaven apartment, police said.

The incident happened at the ARIUM Lenox Park complex on Gables Drive, just south of Peachtree Road, shortly before noon. Police said they received reports of a dispute and gunfire.

A man was located inside a unit with a gunshot wound to his chest and taken to a hospital, authorities said. His condition was not provided.

One person, who was not publicly identified, was detained in connection with the shooting.

Police have not said what the two were fighting about or if either lived at the complex.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

