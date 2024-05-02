1 detained after shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex

A person was detained Thursday after a man was shot inside a Brookhaven apartment, police said.

The incident happened at the ARIUM Lenox Park complex on Gables Drive, just south of Peachtree Road, shortly before noon. Police said they received reports of a dispute and gunfire.

A man was located inside a unit with a gunshot wound to his chest and taken to a hospital, authorities said. His condition was not provided.

One person, who was not publicly identified, was detained in connection with the shooting.

Police have not said what the two were fighting about or if either lived at the complex.

