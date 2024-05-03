Crime & Public Safety

Antisemitic flyers found littering neighborhood near Emory

DeKalb County police said they were looking into several complaints of antisemitic flyers littering the Emory Highlands neighborhood Friday morning.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb County police said they were looking into several complaints of antisemitic flyers littering the Emory Highlands neighborhood Friday morning.
By
46 minutes ago

DeKalb County police may open an investigation after residents near Emory University found their neighborhood littered with antisemitic flyers Thursday morning.

Authorities received several complaints about the flyers after they were found strewn through the Emory Highlands neighborhood off of North Decatur Road, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. Officers did not take any reports, but Wells said the department’s Homeland Security Unit is reaching out to the complainants for more information.

ExploreCatch up with AJC coverage: Georgia campus protests over Gaza

The flyers, rolled up in plastic bags, included messages that sought to pit the public against the Jewish people. Other messaging focused on “mass immigration” and the media.

While the flyers did not mention the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza or recent protests on college campuses around the U.S., the area where they were distributed is less than half a mile from Emory’s campus. The private university has been the site of recent pro-Palestinian protests and counter-protests, as well as confrontations between protesters and police.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Taylor Croft

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Marcell Ozuna and a historic turnaround
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
Atlanta music producer shot dead in Brookhaven, son in jail
18m ago
Marietta Fire Museum vandalized, forced to close
Man arrested in suspected $200K gold bullion scam in Cherokee
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1 year after Midtown Atlanta shootings: Grief, recovery and a push for change
Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
2h ago
UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again