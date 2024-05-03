Antisemitic flyers found littering neighborhood near Emory

DeKalb County police may open an investigation after residents near Emory University found their neighborhood littered with antisemitic flyers Thursday morning.

Authorities received several complaints about the flyers after they were found strewn through the Emory Highlands neighborhood off of North Decatur Road, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. Officers did not take any reports, but Wells said the department’s Homeland Security Unit is reaching out to the complainants for more information.

The flyers, rolled up in plastic bags, included messages that sought to pit the public against the Jewish people. Other messaging focused on “mass immigration” and the media.

While the flyers did not mention the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza or recent protests on college campuses around the U.S., the area where they were distributed is less than half a mile from Emory’s campus. The private university has been the site of recent pro-Palestinian protests and counter-protests, as well as confrontations between protesters and police.