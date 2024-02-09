BREAKING: Police officers recovering after apparent poisoning

Two Smyrna police officers are recovering after someone brought in paperwork investigators believe contained a substance that left them suffering from “extreme fatigue, chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness, and difficulty breathing,” an arrest warrant says.

Little Gaston Stone, 51, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against an officer. The arrest warrant said he walked into the department’s headquarters on Tuesday, recording the visit via a tablet device and speaking about Gov. Brian Kemp.

Minutes later, two officers reported reported feeling fatigue and respiratory distress and were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to investigators.