BREAKING | Man charged with murder in death of Clayton mother

Briana Winston, 23, was reported missing April 1, several days after not showing up for work.

14 minutes ago

Clayton County police have charged a man with murder in the death of a 23-year-old mother, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Michale Edwards, also 23, is accused of killing Briana Winston, the mother of his child, in March, according to investigators.

Winston’s family reported her missing April 1 after going to her Garden Walk Boulevard apartment and finding it cleaned out by Edwards, police said. Winston’s family then learned from an employer that she was scheduled to work March 17 but never arrived.

ExploreMissing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton police say

In late April, investigators said they believe Winston disappeared during the early morning hours of March 17 and that “she was the victim of a crime that left her incapacitated in some way.”

Winston is the mother of a 4-year-old, her cousin told Channel 2. Jasmine Walker said she believed Winston was in danger days after she was reported missing.

“She has a daughter that she would never leave,” Walker said.

The child was with her father at that time, they said previously.

On April 8, Edwards was charged with aggravated stalking, Clayton jail records show. He has been held without bond since his arrest.

