Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Investigators believe that a 23-year-old Clayton County woman reported missing earlier this month is no longer alive, but police said late Friday that they do not know where her body may be.

“To date, Briana Winston has not been located but all points of evidence indicate that she is deceased and detectives will proceed with the case as a homicide investigation,” Clayton County police said in a media release.

Winston’s family reported her missing on April 1 after going to her Garden Walk Boulevard apartment and finding it cleaned out by the father of her child, police said. After finding the apartment empty, Winston’s family found out from an employer that she was scheduled to work on March 17 but never arrived.