Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Investigators believe that a 23-year-old Clayton County woman reported missing earlier this month is no longer alive, but police said late Friday that they do not know where her body may be.
“To date, Briana Winston has not been located but all points of evidence indicate that she is deceased and detectives will proceed with the case as a homicide investigation,” Clayton County police said in a media release.
Winston’s family reported her missing on April 1 after going to her Garden Walk Boulevard apartment and finding it cleaned out by the father of her child, police said. After finding the apartment empty, Winston’s family found out from an employer that she was scheduled to work on March 17 but never arrived.
Investigators now believe Winston disappeared during the early-morning hours March 17 and that “she was the victim of a crime that left her incapacitated in some way.”
Winston is the mother of a 4-year-old, her cousin told Channel 2 Action News. Jasmine Walker said she believes Winston is in danger.
“She has a daughter that she would never leave,” Walker said, days after Winston was reported missing.
The child was with her father, the family said earlier this month.
Winston’s uncle, Kendrick Langford, told Channel 2 that while he was searching behind her apartment building, he found a bag with bleach and shoes inside it. Langford said the police took the bag as evidence.
Anyone with information regarding Winston’s disappearance is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
