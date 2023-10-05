BREAKING | Atlanta officer charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

An Atlanta police officer was arrested Thursday after being accused of sexual assault against a teenage girl, authorities said.

Anthony Anderson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, second-degree cruelty to children and violation of oath of office. Atlanta police have not said if Anderson was fired from the department.

An investigation into the officer began soon after Anderson was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Aug. 2. At the scene, he met with the 16-year-old driver, and the “subsequent actions by Officer Anderson during and after his shift would lead to a criminal investigation,” according to the police department.

The teen reported the alleged sexual assault to Gwinnett County officials that same day. Gwinnett police investigators began looking into the accusation and eventually questioned Anderson on Aug. 11, which was when the Atlanta Police Department was notified.

Anderson was immediately moved off field operations and an internal investigation ensued, officials said.

Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he was disturbed by the incident and added that it erodes the trust that the community puts into law enforcement.

“We ask the public to trust us to do the right thing, to keep them safe. So, when one of our own is accused of despicable acts with a minor, it erodes that trust that sometimes takes years to build,” Schierbaum said in a statement.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 404-546-4260. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.