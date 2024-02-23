Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by Rome officer, police say

The officer then fired his weapon, striking the suspect, police confirmed. The suspect was pronounced dead.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting and remains at the scene gathering evidence. The agency has not released information about the incident.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave until the GBI is finished with its investigation, the police department said.

“The Rome Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work diligently to maintain transparency throughout this investigation,” police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said.

