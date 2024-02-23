Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by Rome officer, police say

An armed robbery suspect was fatally shot Friday morning by a Rome police officer after fleeing a crime scene, officials said.
After receiving a 911 call around 11:10 a.m. regarding the armed robbery, police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Broad Street. There is a gas station, towing company and detailing shop in the area.
When an officer arrived at the scene, he saw the suspect running on a nearby street and began to chase after them, police said. At some point during the pursuit, authorities added that the officer was “confronted by the suspect.”
The officer then fired his weapon, striking the suspect, police confirmed. The suspect was pronounced dead.
The GBI has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting and remains at the scene gathering evidence. The agency has not released information about the incident.
The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave until the GBI is finished with its investigation, the police department said.
“The Rome Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work diligently to maintain transparency throughout this investigation,” police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said.
