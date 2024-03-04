Crime & Public Safety

1 dead, 1 charged in shooting outside Hooters in Newnan’s 1st homicide of year

Jacob Lee Vandiver, 28, of Fayetteville, was charged with murder after a shooting in Newnan, according to police.

Jacob Lee Vandiver, 28, of Fayetteville, was charged with murder after a shooting in Newnan, according to police.
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

A 28-year-old man was charged with murder early Monday after a shooting outside a Hooters restaurant in Newnan, according to police.

It was the first homicide of the year for the Coweta County city.

Officers were called at about 12:15 a.m. to the Bullsboro Drive restaurant, Newnan police said in a news release. They arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital but died from his injuries shortly after 6 a.m. His name was withheld pending notification of family members.

Today at approximately 12:16 a.m., the Newnan Police Department received a report of a “person shot” in the parking lot...

Posted by City of Newnan (Government) on Monday, March 4, 2024

A second man, Jacob Lee Vandiver, was taken into custody at the scene.

“Based upon the investigation, it appears the victim and suspect were at the restaurant together before the shooting occurred,” Newnan police said. “The shooting is believed to be the result of a verbal disagreement between the two men, which escalated into the physical altercation.”

Vandiver, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was being held Monday in the Coweta County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355, ext. 155, or Det. Kenneth Horace at 770-254-2355, ext. 171.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

A lover of music, Rep. Hank Johnson’s newest mission is protecting hip-hop
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Many changes to Georgia election laws advanced by GOP lawmakers
7h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
5h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
5h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

UPDATE
Teen shot by Cobb officer outside Six Flags charged, police say
24m ago
2nd suspect charged in Gwinnett home invasion disguised as police raid
Father, daughter charged with murder in man’s death at DeKalb apartments
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets