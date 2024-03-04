1 dead, 1 charged in shooting outside Hooters in Newnan’s 1st homicide of year

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital but died from his injuries shortly after 6 a.m. His name was withheld pending notification of family members.

Today at approximately 12:16 a.m., the Newnan Police Department received a report of a “person shot” in the parking lot... Posted by City of Newnan (Government) on Monday, March 4, 2024

A second man, Jacob Lee Vandiver, was taken into custody at the scene.

“Based upon the investigation, it appears the victim and suspect were at the restaurant together before the shooting occurred,” Newnan police said. “The shooting is believed to be the result of a verbal disagreement between the two men, which escalated into the physical altercation.”

Vandiver, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was being held Monday in the Coweta County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355, ext. 155, or Det. Kenneth Horace at 770-254-2355, ext. 171.