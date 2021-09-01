ajc logo

More than 2,500 people were vaccinated Saturday at the Mall at Stonecrest. DeKalb County offered a $100 incentive for residents to get the shots, the county's fourth event offering financial incentives.
Scientists push back on call to endorse booster shots for all
Reily McCormick, 8, holds out a sign outside the Douglas County Board of Education to protest a mask mandate as a school bus passes by on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Douglas County Schools approved the measure that requires mask use in schools and on buses Monday during a board of education meeting. Parents expressed their frustration with the rule, saying masks have been damaging for their children because they make it difficult to breathe and to socialize with other kids. “They distract me from learning because I can’t breathe,” McCormick said. His parents allowed him to skip school in the morning to participate in the protest but said they would be dropping him off for the first day of school at the end. “He wanted to make his voice heard,” his father Thomas McCormick said. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com)
COVID-19 surge presents host of challenges for school chiefs
Georgia has reached pandemic peaks for the share of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients and the number of adult patients on ventilators, making this surge worse for hospitals than the one in January. Yet hospitals expect COVID-19 patient numbers to grow into September. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
12h ago
School supplies and health screenings will be offered at two events in Powder Springs on July 31. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)
Coronavirus and schools: All the latest news on protocols and policies
Students wearing face masks get a tour of their new school during the first day of school at Pearson Middle School in Marietta, August 2, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Most metro Atlanta school districts report rise in COVID cases
For those who can't work from home, thank you
Coronavirus in Georgia: COVID-19 Dashboard
Jodie Ford, an ICU nurse, moves electrical cords for medical machines, outside the room of a patient suffering from COVID-19, in an intensive care unit at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?
Who is eligible for a COVID vaccine booster shot? When and where can I get it?
March 27, 2020 Stone Mountain Park: Stone Mountain Park's electronic sign at its main entrance reminds visitors about social distancing Friday, March 27, 2020 as its attractions are closed, but nature trails open. Signs are popping up everywhere related to Covid-19. Georgia is under a particularly brutal siege from the novel coronavirus, a situation unlikely to end for weeks, or even longer. Only five states have reported more deaths than Georgia from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the latest available data. And even though the state has tested only the sickest patients, excluding those who exhibit no severe symptoms of the disease, Georgia still ranks 10th nationally in confirmed cases. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pleaded with Georgians during a Thursday statewide televised event to stay home and practice social distancing even as he stressed more drastic measures werenâÃÃ´t yet needed to stem the diseaseâÃÃ´s spread. GeorgiaâÃÃ´s confirmed coronavirus cases soared past 1,600 on Thursday, roughly doubling the numbers reported by state health officials just four days ago. Over the past two weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of at least 56 Georgians. Kemp on Thursday ordered k-12 public schools shut down through April 24 though he stopped short of canceling schools through the end of the year. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Event and venue changes due to COVID-19
A handful of City Winery patrons in Atlanta enjoy a drink at the bar earlier this year. Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com
How to show proof of vaccination at Atlanta venues that require it
EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
Fulton County Schools is requiring a first grade class at a Johns Creek elementary school to learn remotely until after Labor Day. AJC FILE PHOTO
Grades at 2 Fulton County schools switch to remote learning
17m ago
As COVID surges, metro Atlanta parents seek virtual school options
1h ago
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
8h ago
COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up 1 year
12h ago
People opposed to Fulton County Schools' mask mandate protest outside a board meeting on Aug. 13, 2021. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO
Fulton County Schools drops plan for mask-optional campus
12h ago
Georgia vaccination efforts once faced hesitance — now it’s hostile resistance
14h ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 31)
15h ago
North Augusta Public Safety mourns loss of officer
16h ago
Dr. Sandra Valenciano
DeKalb’s new health director has overseen COVID-19 response for months
17h ago
Illinois judge restores unvaccinated mom’s right to see son
19h ago
State of Florida withholds school board salaries over mask mandate
19h ago
70% of adults in European Union have been fully vaccinated
20h ago
03/16/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Public Health, makes remarks about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination roll-out during a presser at the Georgia State Capitol downtown Atlanta, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
The Jolt: Anti-vaxxers shut down vaccination event, harass state health workers
23h ago
More Henry Schools moving to temporary remote learning
23h ago
UPDATE: EU takes U.S. off safe travel list, backs travel restrictions
Rapper 21 Savage hosts school supplies giveaway
Atlanta rapper 21 Savage gives school supplies to thousands in Decatur
Dragon Con parade is back -- but closed to the public this year
Everything you need to know about Dragon Con 2021
WHO advises fully vaccinated people to continue wearing face masks
Why you might want to go back to double masking
November 30, 2018 Atlanta - Amanda Marmins, a volunteer at Souper Jenny, finishes the preparation for one box of soup that will help feed kids in the metro area. RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM
People Helping People: Atlanta coronavirus helpers
Coronavirus travel news
Coronavirus: Schools updates
July 2, 2020 Atlanta - Travelers wearing face masks make their way at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday, July 2, 2020. As passenger traffic begins to increase for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) officials hosted an informational media briefing to highlight new COVID-19 safety measures. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Business & Economy Updates
Coronavirus and Georgia hospitals
Georgia has reached pandemic peaks for the share of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients and the number of adult patients on ventilators, making this surge worse for hospitals than the one in January. Yet hospitals expect COVID-19 patient numbers to grow into September. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
In this file photo, Carey Mullis, a registered nurse, works with a COVID-19 patient just after his arrival at the Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Curtis Compton /The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey speak at the Peachtree Dekalb Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, July 1, 2020. Governor Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will take part in a “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour of Georgia, encouraging Georgians to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the 4th of July Weekend. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
Kemp deploys National Guard medical staff to hard-hit hospitals
08/23/2021 — Marietta, Georgia — Cobb County Public Safety Agency Director Randy Crider talks about the six-month supply of COVID-19 supplies stored at the Cobb County Fire Annex in Marietta, Monday, August 23, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Cobb County’s stockpile of COVID supplies may provide relief for ravaged local hospitals
A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week
Nurse Carey Mullis takes a few seconds on Thursday to rub her weary face inside the quiet medical room at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie. Carey had just spent thirty minutes treating a just-arrived COVID patient in the emergency room during her 12 hour shift. Mullis said nurses are too busy to take any breaks during the current ourbreak. “Nursing really used to bring me a lot of joy,” she said. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Georgia nursing shortage at crisis levels
August 19, 2021 Atlanta - Gov. Brian Kemp makes remarks on an executive order during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol building on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that he said would ÒprotectÓ private businesses by barring local governments from forcing them to enact vaccine requirements, indoor capacity limits and mask rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Kemp bars local officials from requiring businesses to adopt virus restrictions
Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer and chief of staff at Grady Health System, speaks at a press conference near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Atlanta docs plead with public to get shots as Kemp bans COVID mandates by cities
Remembering the Victims
The family of Walter Kearse -- wife Quinyonia LaShea Kearse and children (left to right) Katlynn, Kayla and Anderson.
Vaccinated Henry County teacher who died of COVID-19 loved education, family
Atlanta restauranteur Charlie Niyomkul was friends with golfer Vijay Singh. Niyomkul and his wife prepared the champion's dinner at the Masters Tournament for Singh after the golfer won in 2000. RICH ADDICKS/STAFF
Restaurateur Charlie Niyomkul, 70, dies from COVID complications
Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham died Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19.
Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham dies from COVID-19 complications
Antoine Hodge, 38, was an opera singer at New York’s Met Opera and died from the coronavirus.
South Georgia native, opera singer dies of COVID-19 at age 38
Billy Eugene Moss was a beloved cobbler who operated the Canton Shoe Repair for 66 years. Moss, 87, died from a combination of COVID-19, kidney failure and other causes last month. A framed photograph is displayed at the store's cashier desk next to one of his boots. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
He stitched their soles together for 60 years. Now a community mourns the cobbler...
19-year-old with no health problems dies after 1 week with COVID
Wilma Gail Bowen, 70, a nurse at Hiram Elementary School, died on Thanksgiving Day hours after her husband of five decades, Willard Daniel Bowen, 73. Their daughter, Karen Bowen Kirby, said they both had COVID-19.
Metro Atlanta school nurse, 70, with COVID-19 dies
Former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice George Carley dies of COVID-19
