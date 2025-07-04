BREAKING
4 hurt when train, tractor trailer collide in South Fulton

Train engine catches fire, and one person is in critical condition.
A train collided with a tractor trailer on the tracks near the intersection of Stonewall Tell and Westbrook roads in South Fulton, Fulton police said.

1 hour ago

Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon, including one in critical condition, when a CSX train collided with a tractor trailer in South Fulton and caught on fire, officials said.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the tracks near the intersection of Stonewall Tell and Westbrook roads, according to South Fulton police.

Smoke was seen rising from the train, the result of the engine catching on fire from the wreck, according to a CSX spokesperson. The tractor trailer had been hauling a dump truck, police said.

Those injured included two people on the train and two others in the tractor trailer, police said. Three of the victims had serious injuries and one was in critical condition, according to authorities.

The big-rig driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, said Union City fire Deputy Chief James Thompkins, whose department was also on the scene.

“CSX appreciates the quick response of the local first responders. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation,” the CSX spokesperson added.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

