Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon, including one in critical condition, when a CSX train collided with a tractor trailer in South Fulton and caught on fire, officials said.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the tracks near the intersection of Stonewall Tell and Westbrook roads, according to South Fulton police.

Smoke was seen rising from the train, the result of the engine catching on fire from the wreck, according to a CSX spokesperson. The tractor trailer had been hauling a dump truck, police said.