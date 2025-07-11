Hart, 20, of Jefferson, was arrested Tuesday in Barrow County and taken to the Hall jail on a single felony count of first-degree child cruelty. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said it opened the case after the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services contacted them about the child’s injuries.

The arrest comes the same week a Cherokee County man, 44-year-old Lior Talker, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree child cruelty.

The jury in Talker’s case heard evidence that the Canton man injured a child under the age of 10 with a cigarette, causing a second-degree burn.

“Trial evidence showed that the defendant burned the child in anger, pressing a cigarette into the center of the child’s back and holding it there,” Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “This act was not accidental or impulsive; it was malicious, calculated and cruel.”