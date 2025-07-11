A Georgia man has been accused of severely burning his infant son, Hall County officials announced Thursday.
An investigation determined the baby suffered burn injuries to his foot June 27 while in the care of Logan Wayne Hart in Flowery Branch, the Hall Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The child’s exact age was not released.
The burns were “consistent with the foot being submerged in boiling liquid,” officials said. The baby also had a burn on his hand, which authorities said appeared to have occurred on the same date.
Hart, 20, of Jefferson, was arrested Tuesday in Barrow County and taken to the Hall jail on a single felony count of first-degree child cruelty. He is being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office said it opened the case after the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services contacted them about the child’s injuries.
The arrest comes the same week a Cherokee County man, 44-year-old Lior Talker, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree child cruelty.
The jury in Talker’s case heard evidence that the Canton man injured a child under the age of 10 with a cigarette, causing a second-degree burn.
“Trial evidence showed that the defendant burned the child in anger, pressing a cigarette into the center of the child’s back and holding it there,” Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “This act was not accidental or impulsive; it was malicious, calculated and cruel.”
