28 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Hospital officials say Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians in Gaza including four children
Mourners attend the funeral of their relatives who were killed in an Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Mourners attend the funeral of their relatives who were killed in an Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
By WAFAA SHURAFA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including four children, hospital officials said Saturday.

The children and two women were among at least 13 people who were killed in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, after Israeli airstrikes pounded the area starting late Friday, officials in Al-Aqsa Martyr's Hospital said. Another four people were killed in strikes near a fuel station, and 15 others died in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, according to Nasser Hospital.

The Israeli military said in a statement that over the past 48 hours, troops struck approximately 250 targets in the Gaza Strip, including militants, booby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, sniper posts, tunnels and additional Hamas infrastructure sites. The military did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment on the civilian deaths.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in their Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and abducted 251. They still hold 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, which is under Gaza’s Hamas-run government, doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. The U.N. and other international organizations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he is closing in on another ceasefire agreement that would see more hostages released and potentially wind down the war. But after two days of talks this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were no signs of a breakthrough.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Palestinians inspect the wreckage of a gas station destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Mourners attend the funeral of their relatives who were killed in an Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Mourners attend the funeral of their relatives who were killed in an Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Mourners attend the funeral of their relatives who were killed in an Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Smoke rises to the sky following an Israeli army bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

An osprey flies with a half-eaten fish in its talons above the Lynnhaven River, June 30, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

