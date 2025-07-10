The Office of the Gwinnett County Solicitor General has dropped misdemeanor charges against Mario Guevara, a Spanish-language journalist known for reporting on, and livestreaming immigration agents at work in metro Atlanta to a wide audience on social media.

Gwinnett officials had charged Guevara with three misdemeanors that seem to be connected to his livestreaming of law enforcement activity: reckless driving, unlawful use of a telecommunication device and failure to obey signs.

“The first two charges are being dismissed due to a lack of legal sufficiency,” Gwinnett Solicitor General Lisamarie N. Bristol said in a press release on Thursday. “These violations cannot be charged on private property, only public streets. At the time of the alleged incident, Mr. Guevara was driving on the private property of an apartment complex.