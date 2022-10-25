ajc logo
X

‘Breakdown’ Episode 16: The Phony Slate

Breakdown Podcast
29 minutes ago
They attempted to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020; now they’re targets of the Fulton special purpose grand jury probe.

When 16 Georgia Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, they cast Electoral College votes for Donald Trump, who had not won the state’s presidential election.

The 16th episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast – “The Trump Grand Jury” — revisits what happened that day and the consequences going forward. The false electors cast their votes the same day 16 Democrats, the official Electoral College electors, publicly cast votes for the man who’d been certified as the victor: President Joe Biden.

Fulton County prosecutors heading the special purpose grand jury investigation of former president Trump and his allies have notified the 16 fake electors that they are targets of the probe. This means they could be criminally charged for what they did.

In the episode “The Phony Slate,” Breakdown hears from three reporters — the AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Channel 2 Action News’ Richard Elliot and independent journalist George Chidi — who stumbled across the GOP meeting where the GOP “electors” cast votes that were later sent to Congress and the National Archives. The podcast also interviews legal experts who are closely following the case and who give their takes on what occurred.

Among those members of the phony slate of Republican electors trying to overturn Biden’s victory was state Sen. Burt Jones, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor.

This summer, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney handed Jones a victory by disqualifying the Fulton DA’s office from further investigating him because District Attorney Fani Willis hosted a fundraiser for Jones’ opponent, Democrat Charlie Bailey.

ExploreThe latest on the Trump grand jury probe

But Jones is not in the clear yet. The Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia now has jurisdiction and could appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Jones. This means Jones, who is leading in the polls in the race for lieutenant governor, could face a possible indictment.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump and Georgia 2020 Election - Continuing Coverage

The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Fulton County Trump probe

Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers

Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation

Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor

AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cafe 1933

Café 1933 opens in Midtown for cocktails, food and an art deco vibe19h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Former Atlantan Leslie Jordan (‘Will & Grace’) has died at age 67
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Former Atlantan Leslie Jordan (‘Will & Grace’) has died at age 67
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt Rourke

‘Breakdown’ Episode 15: It’s Newt’s turn
‘Breakdown’ Episode 14: Torpy and Murphy
‘Breakdown’ Episode 13: ‘Who’s Rico?’
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
19h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top