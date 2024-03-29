Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Your Burning Questions’

Do former President Donald Trump's immunity claims have any merit? Who will replace former special prosecutor Nathan Wade? The latest episode of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast answers listeners' questions. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Do former President Donald Trump's immunity claims have any merit? Who will replace former special prosecutor Nathan Wade? The latest episode of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast answers listeners' questions. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
31 minutes ago

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast answers several questions from listeners.

A possible trial date, the ongoing appeal and a potential replacement for former special prosecutor Nathan Wade are among the topics of discussion. Episode 37 — “Your Burning Questions” — of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” also considers the presidential immunity claims being pursued in Washington and in Fulton County by former President Donald Trump.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia lawmakers work late as they race through measures in frenetic finale

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Legislature adjourns without new limits on mining near Okefenokee

Credit: Jason Getz

Drones helped bring drugs, weapons into Georgia prisons, investigation finds

WATCH
High above Midtown, training center protesters rescued from crane

WATCH
High above Midtown, training center protesters rescued from crane

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
The Latest

Credit: Brynn Anderson

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Merchant Speaks Out’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Fani’s Choice’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

2024 Braves preview: Getting you ready for Friday’s season opener
All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say