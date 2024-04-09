Metro Atlanta

TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Early rain tapering to scattered showers this afternoon

By
15 minutes ago

After a clear, sunny afternoon for the total solar eclipse on Monday, we’re getting some rain in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s as rain falls across most of the metro ahead of sunrise.

“Showers are out there now, and today it actually feels good, that rain. Here’s why: It’s clearing that pollen out of the sky,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Pollen counts have been in the high to extremely high range for the last several days. Tuesday’s count will be posted later this morning. Monday’s count was at 760.

The high today will top out in the low 70s, and

The rain will linger throughout the morning before clearing out for the afternoon. It’ll stay cloudy, though, which will keep high temps in the low 70s. Some showers will pop back up around the northern parts of the metro this evening.

Scattered showers will be possible again on Wednesday morning, but we’ll have a little more sunshine that will push our highs into the upper 70s.

“That’s important because that’s gonna bring some warm and humid air into the picture on Wednesday,” Monahan said. “I say that because we’ve got a cold front coming in Thursday morning. (Warmer air Wednesday) will mean some fuel and energy for potentially some strong storms on Thursday morning.”

Those storms could bring about 1 to 2 inches of rain before they clear out Thursday afternoon, but it’ll stay cloudy.

The high then will stay in the low 70s as the cold front sets in, which will keep Friday’s high in the upper 60s despite sunny skies.

That’ll set us up for a warm, sunny weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Five-day forecast for April 9, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

