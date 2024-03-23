Metro Atlanta

SUNDAY'S WEATHER | Below average lows, plenty of sunshine

Morning temperatures on Sunday will drop below average, but afternoon highs will be warm and comfortable.

A low of 40 degrees is expected in Atlanta, which is 7 degrees below average for this time of year. Parts of the North Georgia Mountains will experience freezing conditions as temperatures drop to 30 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The overnight hours will be clear of cloud coverage, and those conditions will remain for the first half of the day.

Clouds will return about 2 p.m. and continue to build through the afternoon and into the evening. Afternoon highs in the city will reach 68 degrees.

“Loads of sunshine expected on Sunday,” Deon said.

More sunshine but also more cloud coverage are coming Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler, with a high of 62 degrees in the forecast.

Our next chance of rain comes Tuesday.

