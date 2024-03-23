SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Below average lows, plenty of sunshine

Morning temperatures on Sunday will drop below average, but afternoon highs will be warm and comfortable.

A low of 40 degrees is expected in Atlanta, which is 7 degrees below average for this time of year. Parts of the North Georgia Mountains will experience freezing conditions as temperatures drop to 30 degrees, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The overnight hours will be clear of cloud coverage, and those conditions will remain for the first half of the day.