BreakingNews
Court allows troubled Georgia assisted living facility to remain open
Unapologetically ATL

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral

By , and
44 minutes ago

Clark Atlanta University’s marching band performed songs connected to Atlanta producer Rico Wade on Friday outside the church where his private funeral was held.

The band performed at Ebenezer Baptist Church, playing songs that included “Waterfalls” by TLC and “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” by Outkast, the title track from the duo’s debut album, which was released 30 years ago Friday, in 1994. Both of those songs were produced by Organized Noize, the production team of Wade, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray.

Wade, an architect of Southern hip-hop and the de facto leader of the Dungeon Family, was also remembered Friday with a funeral procession that included stops at landmarks related to his life and career in Atlanta.

Clark Atlanta University's marching band performs following the funeral service of Rico Wade at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Friday, April 26, 2024. Rico Wade, an architect of Southern Hip Hop and one-third of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling legendary production team Organized Noize and the de facto leader of The Dungeon Family, will be eulogized privately and by invitation only for family and friends on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Clark Atlanta University's marching band performs outside Ebenezer Baptist Church on Friday, April 26, 2024. Rico Wade, an architect of Southern Hip Hop and one-third of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling legendary production team Organized Noize and the de facto leader of The Dungeon Family, will be eulogized privately and by invitation only for family and friends on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Clark Atlanta University's marching band performs following the funeral service of Rico Wade at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Friday, April 26, 2024. Rico Wade, an architect of Southern Hip Hop and one-third of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling legendary production team Organized Noize and the de facto leader of The Dungeon Family, will be eulogized privately and by invitation only for family and friends on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Clark Atlanta University's marching band performs following the funeral service of Rico Wade at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Friday, April 26, 2024. Rico Wade, an architect of Southern Hip Hop and one-third of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling legendary production team Organized Noize and the de facto leader of The Dungeon Family, will be eulogized privately and by invitation only for family and friends on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

About the Authors

Follow Hyosub Shin on facebookFollow Hyosub Shin on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

Social media tributes pour in as Rico Wade memorialized at Ebenezer Baptist Church
A queen, a justice and a Rose to highlight Spelman’s graduation rites
‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade
Featured

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral
44m ago
He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.