Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral

Clark Atlanta University’s marching band performed songs connected to Atlanta producer Rico Wade on Friday outside the church where his private funeral was held.

The band performed at Ebenezer Baptist Church, playing songs that included “Waterfalls” by TLC and “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” by Outkast, the title track from the duo’s debut album, which was released 30 years ago Friday, in 1994. Both of those songs were produced by Organized Noize, the production team of Wade, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray.

Wade, an architect of Southern hip-hop and the de facto leader of the Dungeon Family, was also remembered Friday with a funeral procession that included stops at landmarks related to his life and career in Atlanta.