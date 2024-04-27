Cloudy skies, warm weather throughout weekend

Sunshine and some clouds are in the forecast this weekend with the possibility of rain on the horizon.

Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. The morning low will reach 62 degrees and the average for this time of year is 55.

The morning will start off cloudy, setting metro Atlanta up for a mostly cloudy day.

We’ll get up to 78 degrees in the city, which is 2 degrees above average. Nitz said there will be a southeasterly wind, but nothing that will cause temperatures to feel cooler.

“We’ll be warm and dry this weekend,” Nitz said.

Will the temperatures in your area reach 90 degrees for the first time in 2024 next week? Here are your odds of reaching 90 degrees each day between Sunday and Thursday. #gawx pic.twitter.com/AWLaqQqsCZ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 26, 2024

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer and less clouds will be blocking out the sunshine. Monday will be another warm day with even less cloud coverage.

Isolated showers and storms return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Rain chances going to go up in the days ahead but we’re going to get through the weekend dry,” Nitz said.

