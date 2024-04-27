SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy skies, warm weather throughout weekend

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Dry, cloudy Friday night
By
15 minutes ago

Sunshine and some clouds are in the forecast this weekend with the possibility of rain on the horizon.

Temperatures on Saturday will be comfortable, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. The morning low will reach 62 degrees and the average for this time of year is 55.

The morning will start off cloudy, setting metro Atlanta up for a mostly cloudy day.

We’ll get up to 78 degrees in the city, which is 2 degrees above average. Nitz said there will be a southeasterly wind, but nothing that will cause temperatures to feel cooler.

“We’ll be warm and dry this weekend,” Nitz said.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer and less clouds will be blocking out the sunshine. Monday will be another warm day with even less cloud coverage.

Isolated showers and storms return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Rain chances going to go up in the days ahead but we’re going to get through the weekend dry,” Nitz said.

Five-day forecast, April 27, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrests

Credit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital B

Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters

Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting set to begin for competitive primary races across Georgia
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Flight academy develops Black youth into pilots
Manager of Atlanta-based ‘Cheetah Fund’ charged in $10M fraud scheme
Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in Atlanta
Featured

Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral
He’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list
What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.