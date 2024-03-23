SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Rainy morning, strong winds in the afternoon

After showers stop, breezy conditions will begin to build. Gusts could reach up to about 25 to 35 mph, according to Monahan.

The last few hours of the day before the sun sets will clear up and Atlanta may see some sunshine peeking through. A high of 66 degrees is anticipated.

The late evening will be mostly clear and the wind will slow down overnight, making way for a sunny and calm Sunday. Temperatures will drop and Atlantans will wake up to a chilly morning in the low 40s. The average low for this time of year is 47 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, increasing above Saturday’s high.

Monahan said Sunday and Monday are expected to be dry and the next possibility of rain comes Tuesday.

