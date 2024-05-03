FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Some sun with scattered showers and storms

After a little bit of a dry spell for most of metro Atlanta, rain is back in the forecast on Friday.

Spotty showers this morning will increase in intensity as the day wears on, but it won’t be widespread, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“By the afternoon ... some sunshine builds, but that mixes up the atmosphere enough for some scattered downpours and scattered storms,” he said.

The chance of rain will linger into the night, setting us up for more showers over the weekend.

“Pretty much every day all the way through the next week is going to have at least some chance for some scattered to isolated showers and storms,” he said. “Almost kind of a summertime pattern.”

Temperatures will feel more like the start of summer, too. Highs today will top out in the low 80s. We’ll take a dip into the upper 70s for a high on Saturday, but we’ll climb back into the low to mid 80s by Sunday and gradually increase each day next week. By Wednesday, projected highs will be in the upper 80s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News