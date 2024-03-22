1995: Ruling delayed on effort to recall Mayor Bill Campbell

Originally published May 27, 1995
Visiting Superior Court Judge E.H. Woods made no ruling Friday on whether to allow James Coleman to continue his effort to recall Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell.
Woods, who traveled 85 miles from Clarksville, heard arguments from attorneys on both sides in Fulton County Superior Court. He is expected to decide next week whether Coleman can start circulating recall petitions.
Coleman filed recall papers against Campbell earlier this month because, he said, Campbell “violated the human rights” of college students who traveled to Atlanta in April for Freaknik by calling out an army of police to maintain order.
Campbell challenged the recall this week, saying Coleman’s criticism is personal and does not meet the state criteria for recall.
To meet the state standard, Coleman must convince the judge that the mayor either committed malfeasance, violated his oath of office, committed misconduct, failed to perform the duties of office or misused public funds or property.
It the judge rules in Coleman’s favor, Coleman can then begin trying to collect signatures from 30 percent of the registered voters from the last mayor’s election, the number needed to get the recall question on the ballot.
