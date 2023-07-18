Race to 70,000: Stop Cop City mobilizes during weekend of action

At the Atlanta United tailgate on Saturday, a group of volunteers raised their voices over the blaring karaoke to ask attendees one question: “Are you registered to vote in Atlanta?”

They were canvassing for Stop Cop City, a decentralized movement trying to gather more than 70,000 signatures in an effort to force a ballot referendum that would allow voters to decide if they want the public safety training center in the middle of city-owned land in DeKalb County. If the petition drive is successful, opponents of the facility say, a referendum for the project will be placed for a vote on the November ballot.

This past weekend, movement members organized a Weekend of Action, setting up booths at popular events, approaching voters in busy areas and going door-to-door in neighborhoods.

For volunteers like Anna Peterson, the canvassing effort feels like “something tangible” they can do after the Atlanta City Council voted on June 6 to pass a $90 million funding package for the project, $67 million which will come from taxpayers. The Atlanta Police Foundation is leading the effort to construct the public safety training center on 85 acres of the South River Forest, also known by its Muscogee name, “Weelaunee.”

“Obviously, a lot of hands are needed to try to get all the signatures,” Peterson said. “It just feels worthwhile to spend my time to try and help get it [on the ballot].”

However, the entire effort was thrown into question Monday when attorneys for the city of Atlanta argued in a federal court filing that the referendum effort is “futile” because it seeks to revoke the city’s authorization to enter into the lease with the foundation that has already been signed. The city argues that revoking the authorizing ordinance does not undo the lease agreement itself.

Several of the people Peterson approached were not registered Atlanta voters, and some had already signed on. Others had not even heard of the project.

“This was the first day I heard about it,” said Arnez Edwards, who signed the petition after asking volunteers to explain the issue. “I just like to support people, and it sounds like you’re doing something good.”

Win Barker, a college student and urban design major, had previously signed the petition and spoke during the 14 hours of public comment at the June city council meeting, at which the funding agreement was finalized.

“At some point, popular sovereignty has got to come in,” Barker said. “We can’t have an authoritarian government building whatever the hell they want.”

Barker said he is against the project and pointed to the killing of protestor Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán, who suffered 57 gunshot wounds when, according to police, Georgia State Patrol troopers returned fire after Terán shot at and wounded one of them Jan. 18. Terán’s death, along with protesters facing weighty domestic terrorism charges, has sparked outrage across the nation, as well as fear among some activists.

“It’s terrifying,” volunteer Misty Novich said. “I’m an activist. They would do the same to me.”

Novich said that she would like to see the estimated $60 million taxpayers will contribute to the project diverted from Atlanta police to social service programs.

In addition to gathering signatures, the canvassing effort has helped the movement spread awareness about the project. At the tailgate, a stranger approached Novich to ask if he could hold her sign, despite not knowing about the training center or the petition. She took the opportunity to tell him about their mobilization efforts.

“Once people realize what is actually happening, they’re not going to approve of it,” Novich said. “Atlanta is against Cop City. We’ve been against it from the beginning, we were never consulted and there’s a lot of corporate influence making this happen.”

Several people who signed the petition carefully checked their information to make sure they would be counted. Individuals’ addresses must match the ones on their voter registrations.

Blair McKinney, a mother who lives in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood, signed the petition at the tailgate. McKinney said she first became aware of the movement against the training center through her neighborhood Facebook group, and said she came to the event early to ensure her name was counted.

“Part of the reason that I think this referendum is very important is that if the council isn’t voting towards at least the perceived idea of what the people are wanting, then ask the people directly,” she said. “That’s kind of the point of having a government and our democracy.”

Similarly, Atlanta resident Lauren Bagnall heard about the training center on the news and said she thinks there “at least needs [to be] an option for people to decide on” the project’s construction.

Three hours at the tailgating event yielded 50 signatures. The movement has until Aug. 14 to gather 70,000 signatures.

“It definitely seems daunting, but all you can do is just try your best,” Peterson said. “It feels worthwhile to at least attempt it and fingers crossed it happens.”