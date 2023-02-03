BreakingNews
Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
Manuel ‘Tortuguita’ Teran’s family calls for transparency from GBI after Atlanta shooting

An independent autopsy showed Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran — the activist killed last month near the site of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center — was shot at least 13 times, attorneys for the family said.

Decatur-based civil rights attorneys Brian Spears and Jeff Filipovits plan to hold a press conference Monday morning. They and Teran’s family are calling on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to release more information about the incident, which they called “the first time any environmental activist in the United States has been killed by the government.”

“Manny was a kind person who helped anyone who needed it. He was a pacifist,” Teran’s mother, Belkis Teran, said in a press release. “They say he shot a police officer. I do not believe it. I do not understand why they will not even privately explain to us what happened to our child.”

ExploreLand disturbance permits issued for Atlanta training center
ExploreAtlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center 'disinformation'

According to the GBI, which is investigating the incident, Georgia state troopers conducting a Jan. 18 “clearing operation” near the training center site came across Teran and other activists camped in the woods. Teran is accused of shooting “without warning,” wounding a trooper, before several of the injured officer’s colleagues returned fire.

The GBI says it has tied the bullet that struck the trooper to a gun found at the scene, and provided documents showing Teran, 26, had purchased the same gun in Sept. 2020. But there is no body camera footage of the shooting.

State troopers are generally not equipped with cameras.

Many activists, civil rights groups and local officials have called for an independent investigation of the shooting.

According to Friday’s press release, Teran’s family has asked the GBI to release “whatever audio and video exists of the incident or any other information that would help shed light on what happened.”

“Any evidence, even if it is only an audio recording, will help the family piece together what happened on the morning of January 18th,” Spears, a longtime civil rights attorney, said. “This information is critical, and it is being withheld.”

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded8h ago
Microsoft’s Westside project has juiced area home values
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Stonecrest sues staffing firm over ‘poorly performing’ city hires
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb budget information meetings are Feb. 8, 15
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
5h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
12h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top