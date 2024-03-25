MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cool, windy, partly cloudy ahead of storms Tuesday

Aside from the breeze, it’ll look really nice for the first part of the day Monday, at least until some clouds start to filter in with a cold front approaching from the west, Deon said.

“As it does, what we’ll see (is) additional moisture increasing across the area, mainly in the form of cloud cover. Not expecting to see any rain just yet,” she said.

Temperature-wise, we’ll reach highs in the low 60s today and Tuesday.

As for rain, it’ll stay dry Monday, but scattered rain showers could reach the northwestern part of the metro as early as about 5 a.m. Tuesday and become more widespread as the day goes on.

“As we head through the late morning, early afternoon (Tuesday), we could see some pockets of heavy rain embedded within that, as well as a few storms,” Deon said. “I think that most of us will end up with anywhere from a half-inch upwards to about an inch of rain before it’s all said and done.”

Things should mostly dry out by Wednesday, but clouds may stick around. The high then will climb into the low 70s with clearing skies as the day wears on. A few could still be around on Thursday, but Friday and the weekend are expected to have sunny to mostly sunny skies with no rain expected.

Temperatures over the weekend are projected to gradually increase into the upper 70s.

