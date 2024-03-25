Metro Atlanta

MONDAY’S WEATHER | Cool, windy, partly cloudy ahead of storms Tuesday

Wind advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday
By
15 minutes ago

It will be cool and very gusty in metro Atlanta on Monday.

Make sure outdoor items are secured and watch out for falling trees and limbs, as gusts could reach up to 40 mph today and into Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon warned. Up in North Georgia, they could reach up to 50 mph.

In fact, much of the metro and North Georgia are under a wind advisory until 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Aside from the breeze, it’ll look really nice for the first part of the day Monday, at least until some clouds start to filter in with a cold front approaching from the west, Deon said.

“As it does, what we’ll see (is) additional moisture increasing across the area, mainly in the form of cloud cover. Not expecting to see any rain just yet,” she said.

Temperature-wise, we’ll reach highs in the low 60s today and Tuesday.

As for rain, it’ll stay dry Monday, but scattered rain showers could reach the northwestern part of the metro as early as about 5 a.m. Tuesday and become more widespread as the day goes on.

“As we head through the late morning, early afternoon (Tuesday), we could see some pockets of heavy rain embedded within that, as well as a few storms,” Deon said. “I think that most of us will end up with anywhere from a half-inch upwards to about an inch of rain before it’s all said and done.”

Things should mostly dry out by Wednesday, but clouds may stick around. The high then will climb into the low 70s with clearing skies as the day wears on. A few could still be around on Thursday, but Friday and the weekend are expected to have sunny to mostly sunny skies with no rain expected.

Temperatures over the weekend are projected to gradually increase into the upper 70s.

Five-day forecast for March 25, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Braves, legislature headline a busy week
1h ago

Credit: Centennial Yards

Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district
2h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround
43m ago

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround
43m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future
2h ago
Gridlock Guy: Long-term closures evidence Atlantans can handle road disasters
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Below average lows, plenty of sunshine
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta