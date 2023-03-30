Decades after 9/11, some early employees remain at Homeland Security Dept.

Federal agencies including TSA, the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) and U.S. Customs Service were transferred to the Department of Homeland Security, which launched March 1, 2003 with about 180,000 employees. Tom Ridge, who was the first Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, became the first DHS Secretary.

DHS is the third-largest federal department measured by the size of the workforce, behind the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tien gave out awards on Wednesday to DHS employees for their achievements and recognized local TSA employees who have worked for DHS since its inception. The event in Atlanta was one of eight being held around the country.

Tien said in the 20 years since DHS began, it has faced “these ever-evolving threats,” including cybersecurity threats against critical infrastructure.

The longtime TSA employees have stayed with the agency in spite of high turnover rates in the workforce. A TSA report to Congress last year noted the agency continued to experience “hiring challenges” and the agency had been working to reduce attrition and improve morale.

Over the years, TSA has come under criticism for missing prohibited items at checkpoints, for pat-downs and body-imaging machines, and for reacting to threats after incidents have occurred.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske in Congressional testimony this week said the agency had used retention incentives to keep employees on board. He said the administration’s budget request includes $251 million for a 5.2% pay raise for TSA employees. TSA’s starting pay is $18.63 an hour for part-time transportation security officers in Atlanta.