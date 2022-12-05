Hartsfield-Jackson to bolster IT security after airport cyberattacks

The contract is to provide security controls to all devices, granting access to devices deemed compliant while restricting access to devices not authorized to access airport network resources.

City documents say the solution will add “an extra layer of security” on the airport network.

“Consequently, not having this network access control solution will leave the (Department of Aviation) Network vulnerable to cyberattacks from outside agents as they will have the ability to connect to our network unimpeded,” according to the city documents. “This unimpeded connectivity will allow for outside agents to breach and potentially cause harm to the DOA Network.”

Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Balram Bheodari told council members that the measure will minimize vulnerability.

“As we discover areas where we need to strengthen, we will continue to do that,” Bheodari said. “This is one area to strengthen.”