Passenger with box cutter forces Frontier flight to land in Atlanta, airline says

The flight departed from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at about 7:24 p.m. and was originally headed to Tampa, Florida, but it had to make an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 8:50 p.m. after a passenger was found in possession of a box cutter, airline spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said.

No injuries to passengers or crew members have been reported, according to de la Cruz. No information on how the passenger was able to board the plane with the box cutter was provided.