Passenger with box cutter forces Frontier flight to land in Atlanta, airline says

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Suspect arrested by Atlanta police

A Frontier Airlines flight headed to Florida had to land in Atlanta late Friday after a passenger was spotted with a box cutter, according to the airline.

The flight departed from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at about 7:24 p.m. and was originally headed to Tampa, Florida, but it had to make an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 8:50 p.m. after a passenger was found in possession of a box cutter, airline spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said.

No injuries to passengers or crew members have been reported, according to de la Cruz. No information on how the passenger was able to board the plane with the box cutter was provided.

“The aircraft landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement,” de la Cruz said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the FBI for the suspect’s name, charges and further details on the incident.

All other passengers had to deplane the aircraft and were provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta. A new flight was scheduled, leaving the airport at 9:35 a.m. and landing in Tampa by about 10:35 a.m.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

