A.M. ATL: Wanna buy an Atlanta icon?

HISTORY FOR SALE

Atlanta doesn’t always do a great job of preserving its history. Just about everything becomes a parking lot sooner or later.

All things considered, though, we do have a solid number of historic-type restaurants hanging around.

And now’s your chance to buy one.

The Colonnade, purveyor of fine Southern foods (and martinis!) since 1927, is on the market.

Originally operating out of a white-columned house at Lindbergh Drive and Piedmont Avenue, it moved to its current perch on Cheshire Bridge Road in 1962.

That’s what you can now purchase for the low price of $975,000.

Less than a Buckhead condo! And one of those won’t come with an iconic neon sign. Or these kinds of vibes:

“It’s very much a social place,” Patrick O’Neal, a regular since the ’80s, said earlier this year. “People don’t just come for the food and drinks. They chatter and catch up with each other.”

Why is it for sale, though?

Well, the listing doesn’t offer an explanation. The Colonnade turned a profit last year but, generally speaking, it has seen better financial times.

In late 2020, a GoFundMe raised nearly $125,000 to keep things afloat. (Fellow icon Manuel’s Tavern went through a similar ordeal.)

Also of note: The listing says whoever scoops up the building can keep the restaurant as is — or open a new concept.

I’m not one to tell folks what to do with their money. In fact, Colonnade is a really hard word to type, so I’m open to a name change.

But at a minimum, let’s all agree to keep the fried chicken flowing. K?

REVERSE COURSE

Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods ended the contentious saga surrounding Advanced Placement African American Studies on Wednesday, saying the high school class can move forward with state funding.

Woods’ reversal came a day after the AJC reported on Attorney General Chris Carr saying the class does not violate the state’s “divisive concepts” law.

ONE MORE TIME

The Republican majority on the Georgia Election Board voted to request (another) investigation into Fulton County’s 2020 presidential recount.

COURTHOUSE CHAOS

A new emergency order suspended filing deadlines in Cobb County Superior Court for 30 days.

Why? Because the court clerk (who has already had a fraught tenure) purportedly tried to move the online filing service to a new provider. That crippled access to documents and other key services, officials said.

“These issues are so serious as to impact, or have the potential to impact, due process and other constitutional rights of litigants,” the county said.

COLD CASE ARREST

Atlanta police arrested Christopher Wolfenbarger on murder charges Wednesday — some 25 years after they say he killed and dismembered his wife. They didn’t disclose what evidence led them to the arrest.

“We have finally made it,” Melissa Wolfenbarger’s mother said. “He’s in custody, and now we just need to get over the last hurdle and get him convicted.”

RISING COSTS

Monthly premiums for the 1.3 million Georgians using Affordable Care Act health insurance plans could spike by an average of 85% if pandemic-era subsidies expire, according to a new study.

“When groceries and McDonald’s and everything else has gone up, they’re going to have to make choices,” a Georgia insurance broker told the AJC.

A STRONG SHOWING

Marietta’s Hampton Morris (pictured above) claimed bronze in men’s weightlifting Wednesday — becoming the first U.S. man to earn an Olympic medal in the sport since 1984. Yowza!

Powder Springs resident Katie Moon won silver in the pole vault, too.

More sports highlights:

Braves: An 8-5 loss to the Brewers, their fourth straight overall, included shoddy Jorge Soler defense and manager Brian Snitker getting tossed.

An 8-5 loss to the Brewers, their fourth straight overall, included shoddy Jorge Soler defense and manager Brian Snitker getting tossed. Falcons: Expect to “get a good look” at rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Friday’s preseason exhibition. Wide receiver Rondale Moore sustained what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

SOUR NOTES

A flurry of musicians say Alpharetta jazz club The Velvet Note failed to pay them for recent performances. Owner Tamara Fuller told the AJC she’s struggling to stay open.

“I have tried everything I can think of to honor artist contracts, even when their shows don’t sell seats,” she said.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 8, 1974

As President Richard Nixon prepared to resign over the Watergate scandal, reporters did their best to nail things down.

“I’m 99 and 9/10 percent certain, but who really knows?” one source told The Associated Press.

Wholly different situations — but echoes of last month’s Joe Biden discussions, no?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Jason Getz caught first-year student Jillian Zonts moving into her dorm room this week at Kennesaw State University.

ONE MORE THING

In light of Tropical Storm Debby (which forced a few dozen Statesboro-area folks to evacuate their homes Wednesday), AJC Savannah bureau chief Adam Van Brimmer offered some insight into how locals approach hurricane season.

One common joke: “The main use of the generators (is) to run blenders and keep the daiquiris and margaritas flowing.”

