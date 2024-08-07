Business

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations

Lawsuit comes after airline canceled thousands of flights after tech outage
Passengers seek assistance at Delta ticket counters at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Passengers seek assistance at Delta ticket counters at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
0 minutes ago

Passengers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Delta Air Lines alleging that the impact of the carrier’s flight cancellations after the CrowdStrike outage was “disastrous” and that Delta refused or ignored requests for refunds.

The suit, filed by law firms Sauder Schelkopf and Webb, Klase & Lemond on behalf of Delta passengers, also says the airline refused to provide all affected passengers with meal, hotel, and ground transportation vouchers, “despite its previous commitments,” forcing passengers to spend money on unexpected expenses.

ExploreMicrosoft accuses Delta of not ‘modernizing’ systems before cyber outage

The suit seeks refunds for those affected.

Delta in a July 26 update told customers whose travel was disrupted due to a canceled or significantly delayed flight could cancel their flights via the Delta website or app and receive an automatic refund for the un-flown portion of the trip.

As Delta was recovering from the outage, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to customers who were affected: “I want to thank you for your patience and apologize again for the disruption to your travel.”

“While nearly every other airline recovered quickly from the July 19th ‘Tech Outage,’ Delta’s passengers remained stranded, waiting in lines for days trying to get to their destinations. When our clients sought refunds, Delta again failed to deliver. We look forward to litigating the case on their behalf,” said Sauder Schelkopf attorney Joe Sauder in a written statement.

-This is a breaking news story. Return to ajc.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Delta thanks employees with flight passes for working through meltdown
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

CrowdStrike says Delta legal threat contributes to ‘misleading narrative’
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Delta CEO: CrowdStrike outage cost airline ‘half a billion dollars’
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Delta spent years building a premium reputation. Then it had a meltdown
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Despite continued losses, Rivian’s Q2 could redefine EV maker’s future
Charles Barkley to stay with TNT, reverses retirement decision
Georgia landowners push PSC to reject railroad’s eminent domain plan
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz