Passengers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Delta Air Lines alleging that the impact of the carrier’s flight cancellations after the CrowdStrike outage was “disastrous” and that Delta refused or ignored requests for refunds.
The suit, filed by law firms Sauder Schelkopf and Webb, Klase & Lemond on behalf of Delta passengers, also says the airline refused to provide all affected passengers with meal, hotel, and ground transportation vouchers, “despite its previous commitments,” forcing passengers to spend money on unexpected expenses.
The suit seeks refunds for those affected.
Delta in a July 26 update told customers whose travel was disrupted due to a canceled or significantly delayed flight could cancel their flights via the Delta website or app and receive an automatic refund for the un-flown portion of the trip.
As Delta was recovering from the outage, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to customers who were affected: “I want to thank you for your patience and apologize again for the disruption to your travel.”
“While nearly every other airline recovered quickly from the July 19th ‘Tech Outage,’ Delta’s passengers remained stranded, waiting in lines for days trying to get to their destinations. When our clients sought refunds, Delta again failed to deliver. We look forward to litigating the case on their behalf,” said Sauder Schelkopf attorney Joe Sauder in a written statement.
