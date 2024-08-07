Passengers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Delta Air Lines alleging that the impact of the carrier’s flight cancellations after the CrowdStrike outage was “disastrous” and that Delta refused or ignored requests for refunds.

The suit, filed by law firms Sauder Schelkopf and Webb, Klase & Lemond on behalf of Delta passengers, also says the airline refused to provide all affected passengers with meal, hotel, and ground transportation vouchers, “despite its previous commitments,” forcing passengers to spend money on unexpected expenses.

The suit seeks refunds for those affected.