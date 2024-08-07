25 years later, husband charged with murder in wife’s disappearance

After 25 years of searching for answers, Atlanta police have found what they needed to arrest the husband of a woman whose severed head was found in a trash bag in 1999.

Melissa Wolfenbarger’s family last heard from her on Thanksgiving 1998 when she called from her husband’s grandparents’ home, according to a police report from the time. The following year, in April, a severed head was found in a wooded area and more severed remains were found nearby in June of that year.

The remains were unidentified until 2003, when the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed them to be Wolfenbarger, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.