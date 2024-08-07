25 years later, husband charged with murder in wife’s disappearance

Breaking: Aquarium CEO Brian Davis remembered as notable leader, advocate and mentor
Atlanta police have made an arrest in the 1999 cold case homicide of Melissa Dawn Wolfenbarger.
22 minutes ago

After 25 years of searching for answers, Atlanta police have found what they needed to arrest the husband of a woman whose severed head was found in a trash bag in 1999.

Melissa Wolfenbarger’s family last heard from her on Thanksgiving 1998 when she called from her husband’s grandparents’ home, according to a police report from the time. The following year, in April, a severed head was found in a wooded area and more severed remains were found nearby in June of that year.

The remains were unidentified until 2003, when the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed them to be Wolfenbarger, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Her husband, Christopher Wolfenbarger, never reported her missing or told her family of her disappearance, according to AJC archives. Police later learned that Melissa Wolfenbarger hadn’t been in contact with her husband since December 1998.

Christopher Wolfenbarger “eventually told authorities in 2000 that he saw her walking down the street near their home in March or April of 1999,” a police report stated.

On Wednesday, he was booked into the Fulton jail on one count of murder.

“Christopher Wolfenbarger knowingly and intentionally killed Melissa Dawn Wolfenbarger and dismembered her body,” investigators wrote in an arrest warrant obtained by the AJC.

Atlanta police plan to discuss the case at a noon news conference.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

