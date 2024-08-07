Katie Moon joins metro Atlanta medalists at Paris Olympics

Katie Moon joined the list of Olympic medalists with metro Atlanta ties Wednesday when she won the silver in the women’s pole vault.

Moon, who lives and trains in Powder Springs, took silver behind Australia’s Nina Kennedy after not clearing 4.95 meters (about 16 feet, 3 inches) on two attempts. Moon won the gold medal in the event at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Earlier Wednesday, Marietta’s Hampton Morris became the first American man to earn a weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in four decades after winning bronze in the men’s 61-kilogram competition. And Atlanta native Gabby Thomas won the gold medal in the women’s 200 meters Tuesday.