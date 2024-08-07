State Sports Report

Katie Moon joins metro Atlanta medalists at Paris Olympics

Powder Springs resident Katie Moon competes during the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

Katie Moon joined the list of Olympic medalists with metro Atlanta ties Wednesday when she won the silver in the women’s pole vault.

Moon, who lives and trains in Powder Springs, took silver behind Australia’s Nina Kennedy after not clearing 4.95 meters (about 16 feet, 3 inches) on two attempts. Moon won the gold medal in the event at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Earlier Wednesday, Marietta’s Hampton Morris became the first American man to earn a weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in four decades after winning bronze in the men’s 61-kilogram competition. And Atlanta native Gabby Thomas won the gold medal in the women’s 200 meters Tuesday.

Thomas is the first American woman to win the 200 at the Olympic Games since Allyson Felix in 2012 and the third from metro Atlanta to capture the gold in the event. Edith McGuire was the Olympic champion in 1964, and Gwen Torrence topped the podium in 1992.

