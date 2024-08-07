Rain from Debby leads to burst dams, Georgia residents evacuated

Breaking: CORRECTION: Cobb Superior Court under 30-day emergency order
Residents were evacuated Wednesday morning in Bulloch County, where several dams burst this week amid Tropical Storm Debby.

By and
51 minutes ago

Three dams have burst in Bulloch County following heavy rain and flooding produced by Tropical Storm Debby, officials said Wednesday.

At least four dozen residents were evacuated due to the dam breaches at Cypress Lake, Simmons Mill Pond and Oglesby Pond, whose water flow has the ability to wash out entire roads or neighborhoods, county Communications Director Dal Cannady told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No injuries have been reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, state insurance and Georgia Emergency management and Homeland Security Agency officials were in the Statesboro area, where water levels had yet to recede. Cannady said the water would continue to rise before the levels begin to drop.

First responders and law enforcement were helping save people from the flood waters, which officials said rose so rapidly in a couple of neighborhoods that it reached porches and people’s waists. In some cases, crews were using heavy equipment, including a backhoe, to get residents out.

One such rescue took place Wednesday morning at Eagle Branch Mobile Home Park. “Again, we encourage all citizens in affected areas to stay off the roads if possible,” GEMA wrote on social media.

Cannady said the water isn’t expected to crest until Saturday. A news conference on the breaches is being held at 3 p.m.

About the Authors

