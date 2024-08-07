Father charged with murder after toddler drowns in Kennesaw home

A Cobb County man told investigators he fell asleep on the couch with his 17-month-old sleeping on his chest.

But when a friend later woke Kenton Hamilton early Friday morning, the child was gone. The toddler was found dead in a bathtub upstairs, according to Kennesaw police.

Hamilton, who lived in the Windsor Court home, told investigators the child got off the couch, “walked up two flights of stairs, climbed into the bathtub, and turned the water to the tub on and drowned,” an arrest warrant states.