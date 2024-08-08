Jorge Soler struggles in outfield as Braves drop fourth straight

The night prior, Soler smacked into the wall chasing a ball that wasn’t going to be catchable. That one was more excusable, and in time he’d probably have a better feel for plays like that when he has more reps, but it highlighted his inexperience. The player himself said there’s “no excuse” for Wednesday’s happenings.

Soler was never a superb defender – he was passable in his first stint here in 2021 – and some miscues were expected when the Braves reacquired him at the trade deadline given he hadn’t played the field this season with San Francisco.

“I don’t think it’s been a difficult process (acclimating myself to the outfield again),” Soler said. “I just think I didn’t have a good game today.”

Asked if he was confident playing the outfield moving forward, Soler added: “Yes, of course.”

2. Manager Brian Snitker defended Soler and noted the obvious: The Braves knew he wasn’t going to be a plus contributor in the outfield. They acquired him to help an ailing lineup. They’ll hope what he provides offensively eventually supersedes his defensive shortcomings.

“He hasn’t played outfield all year; we knew that when we got him,” Snitker said. “We knew there were going to be some rough spots. So I’m not expecting him to go out there and be a Gold Glove right fielder. We knew that coming in. To his credit, every time since we’ve got him, I’ve tried to give him a day (off) and he’s wanted to play. Because he’s that guy. We knew that. We’re hoping that the other part (offense) offsets that and we’re going through some growing pains.

We knew that when we got him. There’s nothing to be said wrong with Jorge Soler. He’s out there giving his everything, too. We knew that when we got him and put him in the outfield when he hadn’t been there, that there would be some rough spots.”

Snitker said he isn’t concerned about Soler handling the outfield as he settles in, including in 2025 if the Braves need to continue using him in the field.

3. Chris Sale, pitching on two days of extra rest, went just 4-2/3 innings. He gave up three runs (two earned) on nine hits, victimized by poor umpiring (that led to Snitker’s ejection) and shoddy defense. It was his second-shortest outing of the year (he pitched four innings June 1 against Oakland).

“That’s baseball, you have to deal with those things,” Sale said. “Just a tough night. They found a way to keep putting the ball in play, balls finding holes. They’re relentless. They’re a good squad, they know what they’re doing. It seems like they’re on a heater right now so that’s part of it, too.”

4. Sale struck out 10, the 85th such game of his career. He moved past Steve Carlton on the all-time list and ranks eighth in career double-digit strikeout performances. Next on the list: Curt Schilling (93).

5. The Braves entered play yesterday in a three-way tie in the National League wild-card race. They’re now two games behind surging Arizona, which swept Cleveland in a doubleheader Wednesday, and the Padres, who’ve likewise found their stride after a middling first half.

With the Mets close behind – they’re just a half-game back of the final wild-card spot – the Braves are at serious risk of missing the postseason if they don’t start finding the consistency that’s eluded them since May.

Stat to know

150 -- Riley’s two-run shot in the fifth was his 150th career home run.

Quotable

“I know what he can do and what he’s going to bring to the table. At the end of the day, I look at that as more of an opportunity to pick teammates up when something like that happens. I’ve obviously had my fair share of starts when I’ve given up runs, untimely runs, and the boys come back and pick me up. There are opportunities to pick each other up and be good teammates and just try to weather the storm.” - Sale when asked about Soler’s defensive miscues

Up next

Charlie Morton (6-6, 3.94) will face Frankie Montas (5-8, 5.03) in the series finale Thursday.