The Colonnade surpasses $100K GoFundMe goal

On the brink of closing due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a GoFundMe campaign was launched last Wednesday on behalf of the historic Atlanta restaurant with a goal of raising $100,000. It surpassed that target over the weekend. As of mid-morning Sunday, donations tallied more than $103,000, with the help of more than 1,500 supporters who chipped in as little as $5 and as much as $1,000.

Located at 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road, the Colonnade is one of Atlanta’s longest-standing restaurants, second in age only to Atkins Park. Founded in 1927, the Southern eatery is operated by Jodi Stallings and her husband, David. Jodi Stallings has been involved in day-to-day operations for the past three decades, and she purchased it last year from her father, Paul Jones, who bought it in 1979.