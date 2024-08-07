Breaking: Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop
Things to Do

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop

They were slated to perform at Lakewood Amphitheatre this month.
Lauryn Hill performs on the first night of One Musicfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of One Musicfest)

Credit: OMF

Credit: OMF

Lauryn Hill performs on the first night of One Musicfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of One Musicfest)
By
15 minutes ago

The U.S. tour with Lauryn Hill and the Fugees appears to be canceled. On Tuesday night, dates for the tour were removed and fans were notified that they’d receive a refund soon. The Miseducation Anniversary Tour was scheduled to kick off in Tampa, Florida, on Friday.

Hill and the Fugees, along with opening act YG Marley, were supposed to perform at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Aug. 16. The cancellation appears to include all 18 U.S. stops of the tour. Tickets remain on sale for the U.K. and European leg of the tour, which starts in October.

It’s unclear why the tour is canceled. A rep for Lauryn Hill couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. The Grammy-winning singer hasn’t posted about the cancellation on social media.

The news comes after Hill announced rescheduled dates for the Miseducation Anniversary Tour, which began last year. She and the Fugees were supposed to perform at State Farm Arena last November, but the show was postponed due to Hill’s vocal injury.

“I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” Hill wrote on Instagram at the time. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect (sic) on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery.”

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees last performed at the BET Awards on June 30.

Related
Placeholder Image

Lauryn Hill announces new tour dates, including rescheduled Atlanta show

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Usher: A timeline of the superstar’s record-breaking 2024
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Steven Tyler’s voice forces Aerosmith to retire, nixing Atlanta and rest of tour
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nolen Ryan Photography

Usher will bring Paris residency to theaters with new concert film
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech announces three Helluva Block Party concerts
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Outside or indoors, lawn games make it easy to just hang
How MOCA GA’s Working Artists Project judge made her choices
‘Grown Women’ explores complex mother-daughter relationships
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz