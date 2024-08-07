Lauryn Hill and the Fugees cancel upcoming tour, including Atlanta stop

The U.S. tour with Lauryn Hill and the Fugees appears to be canceled. On Tuesday night, dates for the tour were removed and fans were notified that they’d receive a refund soon. The Miseducation Anniversary Tour was scheduled to kick off in Tampa, Florida, on Friday.
Hill and the Fugees, along with opening act YG Marley, were supposed to perform at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Aug. 16. The cancellation appears to include all 18 U.S. stops of the tour. Tickets remain on sale for the U.K. and European leg of the tour, which starts in October.
It’s unclear why the tour is canceled. A rep for Lauryn Hill couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. The Grammy-winning singer hasn’t posted about the cancellation on social media.
The news comes after Hill announced rescheduled dates for the Miseducation Anniversary Tour, which began last year. She and the Fugees were supposed to perform at State Farm Arena last November, but the show was postponed due to Hill’s vocal injury.
“I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” Hill wrote on Instagram at the time. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect (sic) on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery.”
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees last performed at the BET Awards on June 30.
