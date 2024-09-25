A.M. ATL: 🌀 State of emergency

Morning, y’all! You can anticipate highs in the mid-70s and potentially flood-level rains. (More on that momentarily.)

Otherwise, today’s newsletter offers the latest on the Laken Riley murder case, a pair of nationally recognized restaurants and a big Braves win — plus the potential return of the Peach Drop.

But first: What to expect when you’re expecting a hurricane.

***

TROUBLE BREWING

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

As you can see above, a soon-to-be-hurricane has Georgia squarely in its sights. Here’s what you need to know about the potential Peach State impacts — which are expected to arrive very soon.

The basics: A big, nasty bugger in the Caribbean Sea became Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday.

It’s expected to strengthen (and move north) quickly, becoming a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area on Thursday afternoon.

What to expect here: Most of the state is under a flood watch through Friday. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, summoning 500 National Guard troops to respond.

South Georgia expects to get a particular lashing, with wind speeds in the triple digits. Several high school football games were already rescheduled.

In metro Atlanta? An early band of storms could drop up to four inches of rain in some areas today and into Thursday morning. That amounts to a moderate flood threat.

An early band of storms could drop up to four inches of rain in some areas today and into Thursday morning. That amounts to a moderate flood threat. Then the “primary” stuff moves in, potentially dumping another several inches — and bringing the possibility of tropical-storm force winds later Thursday and Friday.

Marshall Shepherd, director of the University of Georgia’s Atmospheric Sciences Program, said the impact around Atlanta could be comparable to or worse than 2017′s Hurricane Irma, which downed trees and caused widespread power outages in the metro area.

Climate 101: All of this, of course, is part of an Atlantic hurricane season that runs through November and is still forecast to be more active than normal. That’s thanks in part to climate change.

Ocean heat is the main fuel source for hurricanes, and sea surface temperatures are near-record hot for this time of year.

How to get ready: With the potential for power outages high, the National Weather Service offered some preparation tips. They include:

Making sure devices are charged (and have battery backups).

Keeping a week’s supply of nonperishable food and water.

Making sure your medications are in order.

And storing or tying down things like patio furniture and grills.

Check on your neighbors, too! They may need your help.

Now if you’ll excuse me — I gotta go clean this house before my Florida-fleeing parents arrive.

Stay tuned to AJC.com for all the latest on Helene. Keep tabs on her path here.

***

A TRIUMPHANT RETURN?

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Well, would you look at that! Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop plans to make a comeback to ring in 2025.

Legislation moving through Atlanta City Council would allocate $650,000 for the on-again, off-again festival to return to Underground Atlanta for just the second time since 2019.

***

NEW DETAILS

As a trial for the man accused of killing Athens student Laken Riley approaches, newly public documents offer a fresh look at potential evidence in the case.

That evidence includes a thumbprint on Riley’s cellphone and video footage of someone dumping a bloody jacket and gloves into a dumpster not far from the crime scene.

***

TRUMP STUMPS

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Former President Donald Trump used his Tuesday campaign stop in Savannah to tout his pledge to boost domestic manufacturing by luring foreign companies with tax cuts and the threat of tariffs.

The Republican nominee also played nice with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, calling him “fantastic.”

***

MINDING OUR BUSINESS

» One of Plant Vogtle’s new nuclear reactors remains offline more than a week after a valve problem triggered a shutdown.

» Atlanta rapper TI and wife Tiny won a $71 million award in their intellectual property lawsuit against the maker of “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” dolls.

» Coca-Cola nixed its line of “Spiced” flavors after just seven months. Which honestly seems about right!

***

DREAM DETERRED

Credit: Adam Hunger/AP Credit: Adam Hunger/AP

Valiant effort notwithstanding, the Dream lost 91-82 to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night — ending their playoff series and their season.

“We fought pretty hard, laid it out there,” Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard said. “Coach told us to not go home with any regrets and we did that.”

***

ACCLAIMED EATERIES

Two Atlanta eateries made the New York Times’ list of the best restaurants in America: Bread & Butterfly (the Inman Park bistro) and Nàdair (chef Kevin Gillespie’s new spot serving Scottish fare).

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Summer COVID wave in Georgia showing signs of slowing down

» FTC proposes $48M Georgia court settlement with corporate landlord

» Georgia ports to shut down if dockworkers carry out strike threat

» Georgia lawmakers seek more oversight of Postal Service

» Keke Palmer set to shoot ‘I Love Booster’ in metro Atlanta

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 25, 1957

President Dwight Eisenhower sent federal troops into Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce school desegregation orders.

Georgia’s segregationist leaders weren’t impressed. Gov. Marvin Griffin suggested the president was “more interested in Negro votes” than “the peace of this nation.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured the scene — and the increased law enforcement presence — at Apalachee High School as students returned to class for the first time since the Sept. 4 shooting that left two teachers and two 14-year-old classmates dead.

The Barrow County Board of Education later approved hiring more school resource officers for the district.

***