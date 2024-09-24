Falcons place Drew Dalman on injured reserve

Wilkinson was originally signed by the Broncos following the 2017 NFL Draft out of Massachusetts. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound lineman has appeared in 77 games (45 starts) at both tackle and guard for the Broncos, Bears, Falcons and Cardinals. He started nine games at left guard for the Falcons in 2022.

Hennessy was originally selected by the Falcons in the third round (78th overall) of the 2020 draft out of Temple. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound lineman has appeared in 41 games (22 starts) over three seasons with the Falcons, including starting all 17 games at center in 2021. He missed the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury early in training camp and spent the 2024 offseason with the Eagles.