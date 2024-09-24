Metro Atlanta

City of Atlanta plans for return of New Year’s Eve Peach Drop

The iconic Atlanta event has only taken place once since 2019
Views of Peach Tower at Underground Atlanta during the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop celebration on Saturday, December 31, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Views of Peach Tower at Underground Atlanta during the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop celebration on Saturday, December 31, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
5 minutes ago

After canceling Atlanta’s iconic Peach Drop last New Year’s Eve, the city is making plans to bring back the free celebration to ring in 2025.

Legislation moving through Atlanta City Council would allocate $650,000 for the festival that, in the past, has featured major artists like Atlanta rapper Ludacris, legendary R&B singer Little Richard, Ne-Yo, Janella Monae, Miranda Lambert and more.

The mayor’s office confirmed to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Tuesday that the event will move forward if the financial allocation passes the City Council.

The Dickens administration announced last year that the on-again off-again event was not happening due to the financial resources that were dedicated to events celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

This year’s Peach Drop would be held at the Underground Atlanta, it’s usual venue, according to the legislation.

Jermaine Dupri performs during the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop celebration at Underground Atlanta on Saturday, December 31, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Peach Drop was also canceled in 2019 after complications with the Underground Atlanta location and then again in 2020 because of the pandemic. The 2021 Peach Drop was also nixed at the last second due a spike in the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

But the beloved concert came back in 2023, featuring a star-studded Atlanta lineup with Da Brat, YoungBloodZ, Jagged Edge and Jermaine Dupri at Underground Atlanta.

According to the city, the event usually attracts upward of 50,000 attendees.

The Peach Drop debuted in 1989 at Underground Atlanta and became a popular gathering spot on New Year’s Eve for partygoers, Atlanta’s take on the iconic Times Square ball drop in New York City.

Staff writer Rodney Ho contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

V-103 Winterfest features Bell Biv DeVoe, Xscape, Q Parker of 112
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Zac Brown Band adds a New Year’s Eve show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Metallica coming to rock Atlanta in 2025 for first time in almost four years
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Kemp issues state of emergency as Georgia braces for Tropical Storm Helene 2m ago
FTC to propose $48 million Georgia court settlement with Invitation Homes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee High students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement