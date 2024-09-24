FTC to propose $48 million Georgia court settlement with Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the terms of the agreement, which a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia will ultimately decide, Invitation Homes would be barred from misrepresenting the actual rental price that consumers have to pay, and disclose monthly fees. The FTC said this was kept from renters right up until the moment they got a copy of their lease. They said in some instances, renters did not learn about the junk fees until after they had already signed a lease.

According to officials, renters faced “mandatory junk fees” for line items such as smart home technology, “utility management,” and air filter delivery. These undisclosed fees could amount to $1,700 a year, the FTC said. Since 2019, the company has collected more than $18 million in application fees for “deceptively priced houses,” the commission added.

As part of the settlement, Invitation Homes can’t withhold security deposits when damages arise from normal wear and tear and are no fault of residents. The FTC found that Invitation Homes charged renters for damages that were in homes before they moved in and, in some cases, charged them for renovations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when the federal government and state lawmakers were attempting to shield people from evictions, Invitation Homes “intentionally steered renters away” from a Centers of Disease Control and Prevention declaration and toward its own “Hardship Affidavit,” officials added.

“Despite its name, this document provided no eviction protection to renters,” a FTC news release states. “The complaint alleges Invitation Homes even started eviction proceedings against renters who the company knew had already moved out of their houses, which in some cases resulted in eviction filings appearing on tenant screening reports, making it harder for them to rent houses in the future.”