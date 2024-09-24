T.I., Tiny win massive $71 Million award in OMG Girlz lawsuit

“We did this for the city,” Tiny said in an Instagram video following Monday’s verdict. “We did this for the culture. It was a fight. It was a hell of a fight. This fight started in 2020, and it’s 2024. We couldn’t be more happy.”

Credit: Raymond Hagans, Special to AJC Credit: Raymond Hagans, Special to AJC

In 2009, Tiny formed the pop and R&B trio OMG Girlz, which included her daughter Zonnique Pullins, along with Bahja Rodriguez and Breaunna Womack. The group became known for their colorful hairstyles and bubblegum pop records like “Gucci This (Gucci That)” and “Where The Boys At?” They disbanded in 2015 to pursue solo careers.

Last year, the OMG Girlz reunited with the release of their single “Lover Boy.” The trio’s newest single is “Motion,” which dropped in August. In fact, the OMG Girlz told the AJC last year that the lawsuit inspired them to start making music again.

“When you’re a creative, (sometimes) your ideas really aren’t protected and major corporations always feel like they can take from creatives because they feel like we don’t have the means or the wave to fight for our creativity … it was very important to stand up for ourselves,” Rodriguez told the AJC last year.