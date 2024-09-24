One of Plant Vogtle’s new reactors has been offline for a week. Here’s why

“At no time was the safety of the employees or community at risk,” a Georgia Power spokesman said in a statement.

The company spokesman said repairs to fix the issue have been completed, but would not disclose when Unit 3 might return to service, citing “competitive reasons.” As of Tuesday afternoon, the NRC’s power reactor status dashboard still showed Unit 3 at 0% power. At full tilt, each of the new Vogtle reactors can generate enough electricity to power about 500,000 homes and businesses.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The recent snag is not the first technical problem Unit 3 has experienced in its short time in operation. In July, a problem with a pump that supplies feedwater to the unit’s steam generator knocked the reactor offline for more than a week.

The construction of the two new reactors was plagued by construction quality issues and other problems. The project reached the finish line roughly seven years later than expected and was completed at a total cost of around $35 billion, more than $20 billion more than what initially was forecast.

The Vogtle expansion’s full tab began hitting Georgia Power customers in June, leading to sharp bill increases for many. For the average residential ratepayer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, Vogtle’s costs ultimately will have contributed to raising their monthly bills by about $15. For those who use more electricity, even larger increases are likely.

Georgia Power owns the largest share in the Vogtle expansion with 45.7%, followed by Oglethorpe Power (30%), the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (22.7%) and Dalton Utilities (1.6%). Most of Georgia Power’s portion of the project costs are coming out of ratepayers’ pockets.