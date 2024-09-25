That mirrors the national trend. Last week, about 1.5% of emergency department visits nationwide were for COVID, down from more than 2% at the start of the month.

“We are seeing in our offices signs COVID is on the decline,” said Dr. Clyde Watkins, chief medical officer of the Village Medical Georgia. “We are seeing many fewer cases that are presenting that we are treating or following up on than in August.”

Dr. John E. Delzell Jr., vice president of medical education for Northeast Georgia Health System, said the summer COVID wave is “definitely on the decline” over the past week, with fewer patients for COVID at the hospital as well as the system’s clinics and urgent care locations.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Because so few COVID tests are reported to the CDC now, the level of virus shed in sewage is one of the best ways to track the real-time spread within communities. The virus activity level in Georgia’s wastewater is “moderate,” the lowest it has been since early July.

The latest COVID vaccine, approved last month, is designed to better target the strains of virus currently circulating, and is expected to work for newer strains that could drive a winter wave. The CDC recommends the latest shot for everyone 6 months or older. But the agency says the COVID vaccine is especially important for people at the highest risk of severe illness, including people who are older and those who have chronic health conditions.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Watkins, who practices at the Village Medical’s Decatur and Lithonia locations, said he recommends all of his patients get an updated COVID shot, especially those with chronic conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“And for my younger patients, the COVID vaccine basically combats the number of missed days of work,” he said.

Free COVID tests are coming back, but the federal program has not yet reopened. Starting later this month, U.S. households will be able to order up to four at-home COVID tests at COVIDTests.gov. The tests can detect current virus strains.

Today, COVID is far less likely to cause severe illness because of widespread immunity from infections, vaccines or both, and because there are more treatment options. But COVID can still cause serious illnesses or death.

In general, though, doctors have been seeing a gradual decline in the severity of symptoms.

Delzell said patients admitted to the hospital with COVID tend to be those with a chronic illness that requires them to be hospitalized and they also happen to have COVID.

Though COVID is not considered a seasonal virus like influenza, seasonal patterns have emerged over the past four years. The summer wave typically starts around June and peaks in late July or early August. COVID cases tend to start ticking up again around early November and continue rising through the end of the year.

Watkins says the coming winter wave is more reason to get an updated vaccine now.

“COVID is still a very serious illness, especially if you are unvaccinated or if you have chronic illness. Having that immune boost at a time when we know COVID cases will go up as the weather changes helps (everyone be prepared). We should be prepared, and prepare ourselves for not only the COVID vaccine but ... double down with flu and RSV,” Watkins said.

Which vaccines should I get and when?

COVID vaccines: CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the COVID vaccine that was updated this year to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID. The CDC says vaccination is especially important for people at the highest risk of severe illness, including people who are older and those who have chronic health conditions.

New variants continue to surface, but the current formula still offers protection. And it’s a better match than the one rolled out last year, which targeted an older variant.

People who recently had COVID can hold off getting the vaccine for three months.

Flu vaccines: Everyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated for the flu. Ideally, get the shot by the end of October but later is better than never. The seasonal flu vaccine is reformulated each year to tailor it to the virus types predicted to be most common in the upcoming season. Even when it’s not a perfect match, the shots can prevent serious illness.

RSV vaccines: In recently updated guidelines for RSV, the CDC recommends the a vaccine for all adults 75 and over and for people 60 and over who have increased risk for the illness, such as people with chronic medical conditions and those living in a nursing home.

The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, meaning the CDC only recommends a single dose of RSV vaccine for older adults, not one every season.

CDC recommends all babies be protected from severe RSV by one of two immunization options: a maternal RSV vaccine given to the mother during pregnancy or an RSV antibody given to the baby. Most babies do not need both.

CDC also recommends nirsevimab, an injectable monoclonal antibody that prevents severe RSV disease, for a small group of young children between eight months and 19 months of age who are at increased risk for severe RSV, including children who were born prematurely and have chronic lung disease.

You can get more than one vaccine at a time. It’s safe to get a COVID and flu vaccine at the same time, the CDC says, and it may be more convenient to get them at the same time. You also can get COVID, flu and RSV vaccines at the same time, the CDS says.